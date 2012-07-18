PRESS DIGEST - China - July 18

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Due to slowing economic growth, China could shift monetary policy from “prudent” to “moderately loose” at the government’s mid-year Economic Work Conference.

-- China’s National Development and Reform Commission could approve a 600 billion yuan ($94.15 billion) coal-to-gas project in Xinjiang soon.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Jiangling Motors Corp said it plans to offer as much as 270 million yuan ($42.37 million) for a takeover of Taiyuan Chang‘an Heavy Vehicle Co.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- The average price for new houses in 100 Chinese cities is 8,688 yuan per square meter, up 0.05 percent month-on-month, the first rise in nine months, according to data from the China Index Academy. China’s most influential non-official real estate data provider also said land prices are at their highest level this year.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- China’s product quality watchdog, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine, has rejected more than 100 kilograms of berries and cherries flakes imported by the Shanghai subsidiary of leading UK retailer Marks & Spencer‘s.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China’s local governments should continue policies to control home prices, as current home prices are still high, the paper said in an editorial.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China should not rely solely on policies to stimulate domestic consumption, but also increase household incomes, wrote Zhao Ping, government researcher at a state think tank under China’s Ministry of Commerce.

