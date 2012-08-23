PRESS DIGEST - China - August 23

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Front-page commentary said China should allow its currency to depreciate slightly to boost exports. But Changjiang Securities said in a report that depreciation in the yuan has little impact on domestic exports and that increasing overseas demand is the most important factor.

-- China’s southwest province of Guizhou plans to invest 3 trillion yuan ($472.31 billion) to develop its tourism industry.

-- The People’s Bank of China denied media reports that around 80 tonnes of gold reserves had been missing.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Poly Real Estate (Group) Co said net profit in the first half of this year stood at 20.2 billion yuan ($3.18 billion), up 32.9 percent from a year earlier.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Non-local workers and college students in Shanghai will be able to apply for passports and travel passes without going back to their hometown from next month, after the Ministry of Public Security eased restrictions in six major cities.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China must guarantee fair distribution, effective supply and sustainable functioning of its affordable housing programme, maintain property regulation policies, and continue to crack down on speculative property investment, Vice-Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying.

-- As part of an ongoing medical institution reform in the municipality, Beijing has set up a council of trustees with decision-making powers on major issues in two of its public hospitals.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China’s environmental tax plan - which will impose taxes on sulphur dioxide and sewage emissions - has now been submitted to the State Council for approval, after consensus was reached among ministries, the newspaper reported citing sources. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Sunil Nair)