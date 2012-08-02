PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 2

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Petrol prices in China could rise as early as Aug. 9 amid continued gains in international oil prices.

-- Tsann Kuen (China) Enterprise Co Ltd suspended trading of shares trading amid expectations it would become the first company to be forced to delist under new regulations announced in June.

-- Even though July is traditionally a weak season for house selling, the new house prices continued to rise last month thanks to looser market liquidity and increase in new loans.

21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- The Ministry of Railways will be allowed to issue 85 billion yuan ($13.35 billion) of bonds before the year-end. It is allowed to auction a total of 200 billion yuan for whole year.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China should give financial institutions sufficient buffer time to adjust their balance and income structure, and to gradually establish a pricing and risk management mechanism, Yang Zapping, executive vice-president of the banking association, said.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China could make its fiscal policy more proactive and monetary policy more flexible in the second half of 2012 to support the real economy, the paper said in an editorial.

