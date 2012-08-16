PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 16

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Chinese banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) rose to 18.3 billion yuan ($2.88 billion) in the first half of this year, with NPL ratio at 0.9 percent.

-- Net profits in China’s state-owned enterprises was 12 trillion yuan in the first seven months, down 12.2 percent from the previous year.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY:

-- China’s on-grid wind power capacity reached 50.26 gigawatts as of this year with an annual growth rate of 87 percent for the last six years, the State Grid said on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Regulations that will create a blacklist for manufacturers of unsafe medication will go into effect in October as part of nationwide efforts to enhance medical safety.

-- Some Chinese lawyers are calling on China to reform its controversial laojiao, or re-education through labor system, which allows suspects to be sentenced to forced labor without first undergoing a trial. The system, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, again became the center of a fierce debate when it was used to detain a mother appealing for justice in her daughter’s rape case.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....[PRESS/HK

For Taiwan newspapers see.......................