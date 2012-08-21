PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 21

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- The Chinese government plans to spend a total of 200 million yuan ($31.43 million) to promote the development of non-governmental organisations this year, the newspaper said citing an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

-- China is deeply concerned about the escalating crisis in Syria and believes a political resolution is the way to solve the crisis, State Councilor Dai Bingguo said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Sunil Nair)