PRESS DIGEST - China - August 22

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Experts expect China’s inflation could rebound in August after the Ministry of Commerce said prices of domestic farm produce rose for five weeks.

-- People’s Daily Online said that its net profit more than doubled to 64.9 million yuan ($10.2 million) for the first half of this year, from the period a year earlier.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The securities refinancing programme could launch soon, which could attract 120 billion yuan ($18.88 billion) into market, analysts expected.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- The supply of new land made available for real estate development fell 15 percent in China in the first half of this year, while the average price for residential plots climbed 1.8 percent on an annual basis, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- Non-performing loans (NPLs) of five state-owned banks operating in the eastern city of Wenzhou have almost doubled in the first half of this year compared to a year ago.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Five new venture capital funds worth a total of 1.86 billion yuan ($293 million) were set up in Shanghai as part of a government-backed plan to invest in emerging industries such as information technology and renewable energy.

-- More of China’s rare earths were smuggled out of the country last year than were exported legally. Exports fell nearly a quarter in July, customs data showed, but the volume of smuggled earths was 1.2 times China’s official export volume in 2011, said the Association of China Rare Earth Industry.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China’s economic growth slowdown is not simply a result of softer demand, but probably signals the economy has started to change structurally, the newspaper said in a commentary by the deputy head of the Development Research Center, a think-tank under the auspice of China’s cabinet.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd has signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen’s Qianhai area, whereby Ping An will offer a 20 billion yuan credit line to finance construction in the financial and modern services development pilot zone.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China is preparing to formally allow asset-management companies to buy bad assets of property trusts in an attempt to absorb the rising defaults of property projects due to policy curbs on the real estate sector and developers’ capital shortage. The country’s banking regulator was reported to be drafting a guideline on bad-asset purchases.

-- China’s imports of rare earths should be increased to meet demand and protect dwindling resources, as the limited quota for domestic manufacturing, coupled with growing demand, has led to a shortage, industry leaders said.

-- China’s satellite-navigation industry and location-based services are set to play an increasingly important economic role in the next decade. Turnovers of China’s satellite navigation industry reached 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) last year, and the figure is expected to hit 400 billion yuan by 2020.

-- Government departments and public institutions were the top job choice of graduates for the first time, with 10.93 percent of the respondents listing a job in that sector as their top choice, according to a local employment survey.

