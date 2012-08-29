PRESS DIGEST - China - August 29

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL -- Shanghai International Port (Group) Co said its net profit was 2.3 billion yuan ($362.03 million) in the first half of 2012, down 9.5 percent from a year earlier. -- Beijing Zhong Guancun high-tech park is going to build a national science and technology financial innovation Center. China will support these eligible companies to list in stock market. SECURITIES TIMES -- China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. said its net profit was 9.64 billion yuan in the first half of 2012, down 25.7 percent from a year earlier. PEOPLE'S DAILY -- During a meeting between President Hu Jintao and Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi, the two leaders vowed to enhance comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and push forward their strategic partnership to a new level. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY -- Vice Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said China's foreign trade is facing difficulties reaching the growth target set earlier this year because of sluggish overseas demand, higher costs and trade disputes. CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn) -- Wang Guoqiang, Communist Party chief of Fengcheng in the northeastern Liaoning province, fled China in April amid the nation's testing of measures that prevent corrupt officials from running away and repatriate fugitives. -- Chinese trade unions are urging enterprises nationwide to introduce collective wage bargaining to help raise workers' wages and protect their rights. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)