PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 30

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China must persist in implementing policies aimed at holding down prices, repressing speculative demand, and increasing supply of modestly-priced housing, said Zhang Ping, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, the powerful state planning agency, at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament.

-- Even if the government rolls out new policies to hold down housing prices as a result of the State Council’s recent inspection of local conditions, the new policies are unlikely to go beyond framework of the “New National 8 Measures” introduced in early 2011, Wang Juelin, vice-director of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s policy research center told the paper in an exclusive interview.

-- Following the announcement of a share buy-back plan by Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd and amid the poor performance of the stock market, equity fund managers widely believe that other blue chip companies are likely to announce share buybacks, especially those whose market capitalization is below their net asset value.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- Eligibility to purchase low-priced social housing is supposed to be determined through a lottery system, but the paper found that civil servants and employees at government-linked institutions can also enjoy eligibility and don’t have to compete in the public lottery, but only have to compete with employees within their own work unit.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- A subsidiary of Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co., Ltd. is under investigation by the Public Security Bureau for using “gutter oil” to produce antibiotics for at least a year.

-- China’s regulators plan to start futures trading during the week-long National Day Holiday.

-- China’s real estate developers are planning for big promotions during the “Golden September, Silver October,” which is a traditionally heavy sales period for the housing market.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- A total of 18 listed securities houses earned 9.5 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) in net profits in the first half this year, slumping 31.7 percent from a year earlier.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

-- China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) could rise to 2.2 percent in August, as food prices have been rising for six weeks in big and medium cities, Guotai Junan Securities said in a report.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- The incident on Monday, where the flag was removed from the Japanese ambassador’s car, was a discourteous act and not an act of patriotism, Tang Jiaxuan, president of China-Japan Friendship Association, said at a forum marking the 40th anniversary of the normalization of ties between the two countries.

-- China’s economy is stabilizing although it will remain under downward pressure in the coming months, said Zhang Ping, minister of the National Development and Reform Commission, while pledging more measures to “restore export growth” and “boost domestic demand”.

-- Motorola Mobility employees in Nanjing of eastern Jiangsu province said that they will not sign employment termination agreements until the company approves revised compensation packages.

-- China has promised to allow the import of more products from India, to close an existing $23.4 billion trade gap between the two countries, despite a series of trade disputes in recent months.

-- ZTE Corp has the potential to become one of the world’s top three telecom equipment makers by surpassing Nokia Siemens Networks and Alcatel-Lucent SA in terms of sales but it still needs time, said ZTE Chairman Hou Weigui.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

-- French retail giant Carrefour SA has assured that its exit from Singapore will not affect its operations in the Chinese market and it will open 20 to 25 stores in China annually. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)