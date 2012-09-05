PRESS DIGEST- China - Sept 5

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China Development Bank will sell 10.1 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) worth of asset-backed securities (ABS) this week, the biggest ABS fundraising since China started a pilot program for asset securitisation at banks in 2005.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Shanghai International Group is in talks to acquire a stake in Allianz China Life from CITIC Trust, the Chinese partner of Allianz’ China life insurance venture.

-- New loans issued by Chinese banks were estimated at around 600 billion yuan ($94.53 billion), slightly higher than July when new loans hit a 10-month low of 540.1 billion yuan, the newspaper reported, without citing sources.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China’s State Administration of Work Safety will conduct a thorough investigation of the country’s coal mines and will shut down those with safety risks.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Chinese government is unlikely to unveil any policies to tighten the real estate prices as such policies would slow the growth of the economy. China’s housing prices would continue to climb in the middle and long term, although expectations of a price rise was low in the short term, said chief economist of China Communication Bank.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China is considering taking retaliatory measures against a likely investigation by the European Commission into Chinese photovoltaic companies, a source from the Ministry of Commerce said. Europe is China’s most important market for solar products.

-- The Ministry of Railways has raised its target for railway construction spending this year to 496 billion yuan ($78 billion) from 470 billion yuan in a move seen as part of the government’s latest efforts to shore up the slowing economy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- Chinese researchers and schools denied that some kids at a rural school in Hunan province were fed with genetically-modified rice, or golden rice, for trial. A research paper involving the primary-school children in the province was published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, with Tang Guangwen at Tufts University in the United States named as the lead author. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand Basu)