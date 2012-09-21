FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Most international companies will continue doing business on the Chinese mainland even though costs are rising there, a survey conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing showed.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China’s autumn grain production is likely to continue to increase provided the weather is not severe in the following months, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) approved airport expansion programmes in Ningxia province and Shijiazhuang in Hebei.

-- A total of 40 small- and medium-sized companies completed their issuance of private placement bonds as of Sept. 20, garnering 3.8 billion yuan.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s customs will cut fees to boost exports, a measure it estimates could reduce costs for trading companies by 3.5 billion yuan ($555.22 million).

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3038 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

