PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 24

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China and ASEAN countries will strengthen cooperation in monitoring cross-boarder capital flows, especially movements of short-term capital, as part of efforts to ensure financial stability in the region, said Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank.

He said the countries will also work together to set up a foreign exchange trading mechanism for their currencies to cut trading costs.

-- China and ASEAN countries should encourage their financial institutions to make equity investments with each other and also support them to conduct syndicated loans and more financial innovations, said Wang Zhaoxing, a vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- Total overseas assets of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China reached $166.7 billion at the end of June, up 33.6 percent from the end of 2011. Pre-tax profit in the bank’s overseas operations also rose 17.6 percent to $864 million in the first half of this year from a year earlier.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd said it started its share buy-back plan last Friday, buying back 69.09 million yuan of shares at a price of 4.62-4.65 yuan per share.

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said it plans to invest 3 billion yuan to 3.5 billion yuan ($475.79 million to $555.09 million) within 5 years to expand its ranch. It also plans to achieve its goal of being self-sufficient in its raw milk supply by 2015.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s State Council recently released a paper on the Twelfth Five Year plan for the technology industry that urges the country’s investors to invest more into the industry.

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is in the midst of making sure that the country’s procedures for delisting can be carried out in an orderly fashion, the paper reported a top CSRC official as saying at a recent conference.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Europe is willing to negotiate with China to try to resolve an ongoing trade dispute over China’s solar panel exports to Europe, a source close to European trade officials told the paper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)