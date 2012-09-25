PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 25

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Foreign institutions expressed strong interest in Chinese stocks during a roadshow by the Shanghai Stock Exchange in North America. Valuations have become quite low after Chinese stocks have suffered heavy losses since 2010.

-- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd said it has recently won contracts worth 18.35 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), the value equals to 3.8 percent of the company’s operational income in 2011.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China Development Bank, the country’s top policy bank which offers loans in line with government instructions, has issued bonds worth more than 1 trillion yuan so far this year, having already exceeded its debt issuance plan for the year.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Chinese private companies issued a combined 153.56 billion yuan in corporate bonds in the first eight months of this year, an increase of more than 40 percent from a year earlier.

-- Crackdown on insider trading has become a key task for Chinese securities regulators, chairman Guo Shuqing of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said when visiting a related exhibition over the weekend.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- The board of Ping An Bank has elected Sun Jianyi as its new chairman and Shao Ping as the bank’s new president. The appointments will depend on regulatory approval.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China has found over 1 million tons of nickel deposit in Ruoqiang of the remote Xinjiang province.

-- China has 212,000 university graduate village heads, becoming a rising force of the grassroots level party officials.

CHINA DAILY

-- China’s home prices and sales are likely to stabilize but not heat up this autumn, industry analysts said.

-- Chinese economic growth may pick up to 7.7 percent in the third quarter after hitting its nadir in the April-June period and the annual pace of expansion is likely to be 8 percent, Bank of China, the country’s third-biggest lender, said in a report.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China will embrace a new era in the reform and development of its capital market after the 18th Party Congress, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the securities watchdog, said in a front-page commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Eric Meijer)