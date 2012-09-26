PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 26

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s nuclear power programme could restart in the fourth quarter of this year as the State Council has approved new guidelines for nuclear safety planning.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Beijing will continue to implement a lower reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions in western China, to boost their lending ability.

-- Thailand’s Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) ordered three electric cars from BYD, the first foreign order for the car company’s electric vehicles.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- South Korea’s largest retailer, Lotte Mart, said it plans to open ten stores in China this year and 15 more next year.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--China’s economic growth is likely to slow for the ninth consecutive quarter in July-September, said Zheng Xinli, deputy head of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a government think tank.

--After the merger of Tudou and Youku, Tudou.com will position itself as a video website for fashion and youth, while Youku will be more of a mainstream online-video provider, said Youku Tudou Inc, China’s biggest online video provider. It is the first time the company has talked about its strategic plans since the merger was finalised last month.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)