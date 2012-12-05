FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 5
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--China’s consumer price index (CPI) could rebound to 2.3 percent year-on-year in November due to a rebound in food prices, analysts said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--Twelve listed companies have bought back a total of 9 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in shares so far this year.

--Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co LTD said in a statement that it plans to pay 805 million yuan to buy 6 million tons of rare earths from its unlisted parent company.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--China’s energy consumption per unit of GDP fell 3.4 percent in the first nine months of 2012, said Xie Zhenghua, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

--China published a pamphlet showing the islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China as sovereign Chinese territory, according to the State Oceanic Administration. The island chain is claimed by both China and Japan.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.