PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 17

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s state-owned companies saw their gross profit fall 7 percent to 1.9 trillion yuan during the January-November period from a year earlier.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited hopes to launch more Chinese currency yuan-related investment products including Shanghai main stock index futures and options to meet rising demand, an exchange official said on Saturday.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Shanghai’s car license plate auction hit a record-high average bid in December of 69,346 yuan, underscoring the city’s strong demand for cars.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange released new policies on delisting procedures that will take effect in 2013, aimed at simplifying and standardizing processes to protect investors, the exchange said in a statement.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China will have to beef up growth in the agriculture industry and improve farmers’ revenue even though its main agriculture products supply and demand are basically balanced, the paper said in a commentary on the country’s annual policy-setting conference over weekend.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)