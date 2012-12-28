FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 28
December 28, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Total assets in China’s banking financial institutions hit 127.1 trillion yuan by the end of November, up 17.7 percent from the previous month.

-- China’s State Administration of Taxation set its target for 2013 revenue growth at 8 percent.

-- China’s government will promote consumption of energy-saving products by granting 13 percent subsidies for purchases of environmentally friendly products.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China’s home-grown Beidou satellite navigation system, designed to compete with the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS), began providing services to civilians in the Asia-Pacific region on Thursday.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Zhang Yunfeng, general manager of Shanghai Equity Exchange, said the exchange plans to issue private placement bonds next year.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China’s ocean watchdog said it would allocate 30 million yuan ($4.81 million) in 2013 to enhance cooperation with developing economies in the South China Sea.

