FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 4
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

-- China’s trade policies will become more open this year to help boost sluggish imports and exports, said Wei Jianguo, secretary general of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a top official Chinese think tank.

-- Pre-owned house sales in Beijing at were at a 23-month high in December, according to statistics from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. That was a 24 percent rise against the previous month.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- More than 40 foreigners travelling in China have made use of a 72-hour visa-free stay in Shanghai, under a new policy that came into effect on Jan. 1 with the aim of attracting more overseas travellers.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- The Chinese currency, the yuan, will rise modestly this year on the back of domestic economic recovery, while trading is likely to fluctuate in a wider band, the official People’s Daily reported, citing economists.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.