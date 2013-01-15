PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 15

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China’s currency, the yuan, is likely to continue its two-way trade and rise slightly this year, the newspaper said in its commentary.

--Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd, a Chinese liquor maker, said its net profit is likely to be between 480-520 million yuan in 2012, up 149 percent to 170 percent from 2011. However, the company’s fourth-quarter earnings marked a sharp fall after media reports said it added excessive levels of plasticisers to its products.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--Experts say measures to fight pollution could hurt the economy as some construction works will be put on hold and factories told to halt production.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

--With a recovery in the Chinese economy, the country’s power consumption could rise 9 to 10 percent in 2013, up from 5.5 percent growth in 2012, the newspaper said in its commentary.

