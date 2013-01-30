PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 30

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

--Authorities will keep in place or even strengthen measures aimed at restraining housing prices, but local governments are also likely to adjust policies based on local conditions, include supporting non-investment demand in some areas.

--China’s inflation could fall to 1.8 percent in January due to a high base from last year, but the full-year figure could hit 3-3.5 percent, said Bank of Communications in its research report.

--A recovery in the Chinese economy and policies supporting urbanisation could lead to a gradual rise in house prices this year, but a sharp rise is unlikely, due to continued polices to control the property market, according to a research report by China Commercial Real Estate Commission.

--Chinese banks will increase loans to support urbanisation, with China Development Bank saying it will devote more than half of its loans this year to this purpose.

--Most of the high-speed rail lines opened in recent years are operating at a loss, but those in more developed east China, such as the Beijing-Shanghai line, are doing better.

--Swiss food company Nestle is investigating one of its factories in Tianjin city, in north China, after an undercover reporter from the Qingdao-based City Sun newspaper found apparent health violations there.

--China Development Bank will lend more than 500 million yuan ($80.33 million) to allow LDK Solar Co to reopen its silicon factory, but a local government official said the factory needs 1.5 billion yuan to resume operations.

