PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 1

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- Premier Wen Jiabao pledged that China would continue its opening up policy during a meeting with foreign experts on Monday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 300 billion yuan ($48 billion) via reverse bond repurchase agreements in its open market operations in January as the country’s interbank market was flooded with cash.

-- The recent serious pollution in Beijing has given rise to suspicion of the quality of China’s fuel and gasoline.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Sources say Chinese authorities have suspended a plan to expand an experimental property tax now levied in a few cities including Shanghai and Chongqing.

-- A monthly index issued by China’s national fund for protecting stock investors shows that in January, investor confidence in the domestic equity market reached its highest since April 2011 as the main Shanghai Composite Index began a sharp rebound since early December.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- High costs and bureaucracy have made 78 percent of Chinese firms feel it is difficult to operate in the European Union, according to a survey by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- In a move aimed at strengthening personal data protection, companies will be instructed to delete customer information after use, according to new guidelines implemented on Friday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....