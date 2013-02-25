FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 25
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to reach 8.23 percent in 2013, according to a forecast made jointly by a research institution at Xiamen University and the economic information office at the official Xinhua news agency.

-- Some Chinese local governments, especially those of major cities, are studying concrete property tightening steps after the State Council said the cabinet intends to extend a pilot property tax programme to more cities in a continuation of the China’s property tightening policy in place since April 2010.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China’s property tightening policy will last for a while, but that policy also supports programmes of affordable houses, which will benefit China Vanke Co Ltd, the country’s top property developer, said its chairman Wang Shi.

-- Shanghai Transport and Port Authority said it would study measures to control the steep rise in car plate prices in the city, which jumped 8,239 yuan from January to a record high of 83,571 yuan in February. Some major Chinese cities auction car plates as a measure to curb quick expansion of vehicles on road.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China should take steps to strengthen implementation of laws, said Vice President Xi Jinping.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.