PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 25

-- China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to reach 8.23 percent in 2013, according to a forecast made jointly by a research institution at Xiamen University and the economic information office at the official Xinhua news agency.

-- Some Chinese local governments, especially those of major cities, are studying concrete property tightening steps after the State Council said the cabinet intends to extend a pilot property tax programme to more cities in a continuation of the China’s property tightening policy in place since April 2010.

-- China’s property tightening policy will last for a while, but that policy also supports programmes of affordable houses, which will benefit China Vanke Co Ltd, the country’s top property developer, said its chairman Wang Shi.

-- Shanghai Transport and Port Authority said it would study measures to control the steep rise in car plate prices in the city, which jumped 8,239 yuan from January to a record high of 83,571 yuan in February. Some major Chinese cities auction car plates as a measure to curb quick expansion of vehicles on road.

-- China should take steps to strengthen implementation of laws, said Vice President Xi Jinping.

