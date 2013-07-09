FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - July 9
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - July 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will hand over the accounting working papers for an overseas-listed Chinese company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the first exchange of this kind, following the SEC’s probe into the Big Four’s accounting practices in China.

CHINA DAILY

- A rising number of milk powder makers retailing in China, such as Zhejiang Beingmate Scientific Technology Industry and Trade Co Ltd and Royal FrieslandCampina, are cutting their prices after the National Development and Reform Commission started anti-monopoly investigations earlier this month.

- In preparation for the upcoming two-day fifth strategic and economic dialogue between China and the United States, Washington should discard its outdated perception that a head-on conflict between the two countries is inevitable and that Beijing is a rival and target for containment, according to an editorial.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s first subordinated bond issued by brokerages was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.