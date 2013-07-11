FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - July 11
July 11, 2013 / 1:46 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - July 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will likely relax rules that restrict real estate firms from raising funds from the domestic stock market.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s state-owned oil company Sinopec said it has received approval from securities regulators to issue 30 billion yuan ($4.89 billion) worth of convertible bonds.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s State Council has set a timetable for government officials to disclose their spending on receptions, vehicle purchases and overseas trips, in a bid to promote government transparency and curb corruption.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s exports are expected to maintain steady growth once external demand picks up, as the country’s manufacturing sector still has a comparative advantage, according to an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

