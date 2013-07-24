FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - July 24
July 24, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Merchants Bank said its application for a 3.1 billion rights share issue has been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

- According to first-half figures published by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission on Tuesday, total assets of the insurance industry totalled 7.88 trillion yuan ($1.28 trillion) as of end-June, an increase of 7.2 percent from the beginning of the year.

- The China Financial Futures Exchange will conduct the first full test run for the launch of government bond futures on Saturday.

CHINA DAILY

- Guangzhou will introduce 72-hour visa-free stays for travellers from 45 countries from August, during which a visitor can travel anywhere in the province, said Zhao Yufang, deputy governor of Guangdong on Tuesday at a press conference.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China has become the largest trading partner of ASEAN and is expected to achieve its $500 billion trade target in 2015, said Vice Minister of Commerce Gao Yan at a press conference on Tuesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
