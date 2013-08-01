FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 1
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 1:46 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s regulation of the property market in the second half of this year will not be tightened, while purchasing restrictions will not be implemented in order to prevent a rebound in real estate prices, according to analysts.

- China’s current first-tier city property bubble is not severe and prices will continue to increase, said Li Tie, a director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) at a forum on Wednesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China is implementing a photovoltaic power generation project that will involve providing subsidies to power grid enterprises, according to a document recently released by the ministry of finance.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China AMC, a mutual fund company, is launching mutual funds for sale on Tencent Holding Ltd’s WeChat platform.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Economic indicators for the first half of this year show that China’s economy is in a good state, said Xu Shaoshi, the head of the NDRC.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.