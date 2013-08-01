PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 1

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s regulation of the property market in the second half of this year will not be tightened, while purchasing restrictions will not be implemented in order to prevent a rebound in real estate prices, according to analysts.

- China’s current first-tier city property bubble is not severe and prices will continue to increase, said Li Tie, a director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) at a forum on Wednesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China is implementing a photovoltaic power generation project that will involve providing subsidies to power grid enterprises, according to a document recently released by the ministry of finance.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China AMC, a mutual fund company, is launching mutual funds for sale on Tencent Holding Ltd’s WeChat platform.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Economic indicators for the first half of this year show that China’s economy is in a good state, said Xu Shaoshi, the head of the NDRC.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....