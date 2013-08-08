FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 8
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai’s free trade zone is currently still in its developmental stage, but formal examination and approval should now not take long, Shen Danyang, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A new stock index futures contract tracking a group of mainland companies listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong firms will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Aug. 12, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing revealed on Wednesday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The Chinese government must allow market forces to play a part in resolving overcapacity in the market. Although it will be painful, the results will make it worth it, said an editorial.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- Boeing Co is in the midst of deciding where in China to build its aircraft assembly line and is inclined towards Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou and Zhoushan among others, according to industry experts.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.