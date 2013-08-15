FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 15
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s use of electricity in July increased by 8.8 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Energy Administration.

- China’s micro-stimulus policies, such as railway and airport construction, are important for local economies, but must be dealt with caution in order to control risks inherent in local financing platforms, the paper said in a front-page editorial.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese millionaires’ confidence in the country’s economy in the next two years has fallen for a second year in a row, according to a report released by the GroupM Knowledge and Hurun Wealth Report on Wednesday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China plans to increase the value of information technology consumption to above 3.2 trillion yuan ($522.91 billion) by 2015, which would mean a yearly increase of over 20 percent, according to an opinion adopted by the State Council at an executive meeting on Wednesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.