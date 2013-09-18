PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 18

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved a house price refinancing programme submitted by a developer last week, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. A number of other developers have also submitted materials in support of similar refinancing programmes and are awaiting approvals.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission launched a rating system to rate financial advisers engaged in mergers, acquisitions and restructurings.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Ge Wenyao, chairman of Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with the firm’s major shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , which rejected Ge’s proposal to invest in Seagull Watch.

CHINA DAILY

- Yiwu’s government on Tuesday released financial reform plan that aims to develop the city into a financial trading hub for local exporters. The plan includes a trial programme for individual cross-border yuan trade settlements.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Role models are important as they help set high standards, said an editorial in the paper that acts as the government’s mouthpiece.

