PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 21

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Merchants Securities Co Ltd said it made a profit of 1.05 billion yuan ($171.44 million) in the first half of this year, a 10.37 percent year-on-year increase.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Everbright Securities Co Ltd has suspended Yang Jian Bo, the manager of its strategic investment department, to cooperate with the probe into its trading systems, the company told the paper on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China’s state-owned enterprises made a profit of 1.3 trillion yuan ($212.26 billion) in the first seven months of this year, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to buoy the shipping industry by offering favourable tax policies and technical assistance to shipyards for the development of greener ocean vessels, regeneration of old ships and support for public vessels for domestic needs, said Chen Bin, director-general of the National Development and Reform Commission.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China should take note of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s plans to strengthen party ideology as expressed in his speech on Tuesday, said an editorial. The country should advance the struggle to promote the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, it said.

