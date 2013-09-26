PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 26

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s private banks should take responsibility for their own risks, said Pan Gongsheng, the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Founder Securities Co Ltd, a company that had suspended share trading for a month, announced on Thursday that it plans to acquire China Minzu Securities as part of its efforts to restructure.

- Yunnan Yuntianhua Co Ltd will swap 4.76 billion yuan ($777.78 million) worth of loss-making assets with 540 million shares in itself owned by its parent, and then, cancel them, in the first such move by a China-listed company.

21st Century Business Herald

- China plans to expand a pilot scheme for consumer financing companies to 16 cities, from four currently.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s youth lack safe sex knowledge, an official survey showed. Half of youths aged 15 to 24 who had reported having pre-marital sex had used no contraceptive measures when they first had sex.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Self-criticism is a powerful tool to help Communist Party leaders dealing with personal problems, increase personal responsibility and strengthen party morale, Chinese president Xi Jinping told a Communist Party meeting in southern Hubei province on Wednesday.

