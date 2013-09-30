FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 30
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s September Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise 3 percent, according to Shenyin & Wanguo Securities’ analysts. August CPI increased 0.4 percent.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Hongyuan Securities said that Hu Qiang, its vice-chairman and general manager, and Zhou Dong, its deputy general manager, are being investigated by public security authorities.

CHINA DAILY

- Residents in Shenzhen Bay, an area on the water dividing China and Hong Kong, are protesting plans to expand the Tuen Mun landfill lying on the Hong Kong side. The expansion plans were temporarily suspended after 50 residents took part in an overnight hunger strike in July.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- It is not advisable to consider the hitting of targets an achievement in itself, said an editorial in the paper that acts as the government’s mouthpiece. It is important to continue educating oneself in order to maintain high standards, it said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.