PRESS DIGEST-China - Oct 8
October 8, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - Oct 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s economic growth is likely to slow in the fourth quarter, according to a report by the State Information Center. The country’s full-year GDP is likely to grow by roughly 7.6 percent in 2013.

CHINA DAILY

- APEC economies need to cooperate on their macroeconomic policies and maintain the spirit of mutual cooperation in order to play a leading role in advancing an open world economy, an editorial said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai enjoyed record retail and tourism sales over the National Day holiday, Shanghai authorities said on Monday. Sales in the city’s department stores, supermarkets and speciality shops increased 11.8 percent year-on-year during the seven-day holiday to almost 7 billion yuan ($1.14 billion).

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s government officials have been afforded privileges that have led to runaway corruption, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the government’s mouthpiece. It is important for officials to remember that they serve the people, it said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
