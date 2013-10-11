PRESS DIGEST-China - Oct 11

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd plans to open a private bank in Guangzhou in a collaboration with other private enterprises. The company is currently soliciting opinion on the venture from collaborating firms.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Subsidiaries of Chinese funds are suffering amid a tighter regulatory environment, according to sources. Regulators asked Minsheng Royal Asset Management Co Ltd to suspend cash pooling activities, which it was engaged in on a large scale, they said.

CHINA DAILY

- South China Sea disputes between China and members of ASEAN should not be dealt with during public forums, the paper said in an editorial. They should instead be resolved peacefully between the countries involved, it added.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The Chinese government’s crackdown on excessive spending was apparent during the National Day holiday, said an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....