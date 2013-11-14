FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 14
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Some of China’s provincial authorities have set dates by which state-controlled developers will exit property development, official sources said. By the end of 2013, 23 part or full state-owned Nanjing developers will complete their exit from projects.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co Ltd said its parent is in talks with real-estate developer Greenland Group on a possible restructuring deal.

- Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested $100 million in privately-run hospital Amcare Corp, and will help it accelerate expansion over the next five years.

CHINA DAILY

- China and the West hold different views on human rights, said an editorial in the paper. No country has the right to impose its own perceptions of human rights upon others or use the concern as an excuse to interfere in internal affairs, it said.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- An important political task for China’s Communist Party is to ensure strong entrepreneurial and opportunity awareness, said a commentary in the paper which acts as the party’s mouthpiece.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.