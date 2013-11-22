PRESS DIGEST- China - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The reform of capital market should stick to the direction of marketisation and internationalisation, said Xiao Gang, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission. It is a priority to enhance the competitiveness of the financial institutions, he added.

- The property market will be regulated through the development of comprehensive data systems in the future, said Wang Juelin, a fellow of the policy research centre under the ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the China.

CHINA DAILY

- The rate of industrial capacity utilisation in China in the first half of 2013 stood at 78 percent on average, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2009, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Analysts believe the rate will continue to dip if the government does not intervene to cut overcapacity.

- A number of large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) facing heavy losses are rushing to sell assets to make up for their deficits and avoid getting delisted from the stock market. However, analysts said the moves may not be enough to reverse the long-term downturn faced by SOEs in sunset industries.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China will encourage spending via online channels and targets a transaction volume of 18 trillion yuan ($2.95 trillion) by 2015 as the country focuses on moving toward a consumption-powered economy from an investment-driven one.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)