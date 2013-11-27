PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The tax bureau of Shenzhen, a major southern Chinese city, said some property developers have dodged taxes by inflating expenses.

- Several investors, including private equity firm CDH, are interested in buying a strategic stake in real estate developer Greenland Group ahead of its planned Shanghai/Hong Kong dual listing.

CHINA DAILY

- Confucian thought, the basis of China’s education system for two millennia until the early 20th century, can still play a positive role in China’s development, President Xi Jinping said on a visit to the ancient sage’s hometown on Tuesday.

- There were over 69 million retirees (excluding civil servants) on the Chinese mainland by the end of 2012, according to data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. This was nearly double the figure in 2003.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China Mobile Ltd will launch 4G services next month, and will launch a new brand specifically for 4G.

- Microsoft had ended its partnership with TOM Online and will launch Skype services in China with new partner Guangming Founder.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s legal students and lawyers must learn from studying the people in order to contribute to building a legally governed socialist nation, an editorial in the official paper said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)