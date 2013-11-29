PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 29

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twenty-five more policies for the planned Shenzhen Qianhai economic zone have been submitted for approval, according to an unnamed government official.
- China could allow eligible financial corporations to issue bonds, said Li Jianhua, a senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will support banks to issue preferred shares in future, said Jia Wenqin, a senior official of CSRC’s accounting department.
- President Xi Jinping has urged officials to push forward with reforms but avoid being rash and reckless in the process.
PEOPLE‘S DAILY
- Government workers need to take concrete actions, not just words, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party’s mouthpiece.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....