PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 29

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Twenty-five more policies for the planned Shenzhen Qianhai economic zone have been submitted for approval, according to an unnamed government official.

- China could allow eligible financial corporations to issue bonds, said Li Jianhua, a senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission. 

SHANGHAI SECURITIES

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will support banks to issue preferred shares in future, said Jia Wenqin, a senior official of CSRC’s accounting department.

CHINA DAILY

- President Xi Jinping has urged officials to push forward with reforms but avoid being rash and reckless in the process.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Government workers need to take concrete actions, not just words, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party’s mouthpiece.

