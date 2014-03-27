FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- China - March 27
March 27, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- China - March 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s pension investment fund reported a net profit of 69.6 billion yuan ($11.21 billion) in 2013, up 6.29 percent from a year earlier, the National Council for Social Security fund said.

- Average daily power output and daily rail transport volume has picked up in March, a sign that the economic activities were gaining pace, said Li Pumin, spokesman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will launch the Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange on March 28, the first such exchange in the country that aims to provide open prices for rare earth products, it said on its official website.

CHINA DAILY

- The central government will introduce a credit rating system for provinces, cities and counties as it seeks to establish a foundation for a well-regulated municipal debt market, said a source at the Ministry of Finance.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
