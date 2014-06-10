PRESS DIGEST-China - June 10

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will set a “ceiling” for coal consumption in regions that fail to fulfil the annual pollution reduction quota in a bid to reduce smog and improve air quality in seriously polluted provinces, the vice director of China’s top economic planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Xie Zhenhua, said on Monday.

- China will create a national carbon emission trading exchange in three years, an official in charge of environmental protection at the NDRC said on Monday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China’s local governments will be under high debt repayment pressure in 2014 as 21.89 percent of China’s local government debt is due this year, Wang Baoan, the vice minister of the Ministry of Finance, said at a conference.

- CITIC Securities has been probed by the Shenzhen branch of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) over suspected insider dealing by one of its pharmaceutical analysts, sources told the paper.

CHINA DAILY

- The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a China and Russia-led security group of Eurasia states, will set up a special unit to help fight terrorism at the end of 2013, one of the group’s directors said, amid the growing threat of attacks in China and the region.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Party cadres should model after good examples to further improve their working attitude, the paper which acts as a party mouthpiece, said in an editorial. This comes in the wake of the ongoing “mass line education movement”, a party campaign aimed to promote support for the party among the people.

($1 = 6.1301 Chinese yuan)