PRESS DIGEST - China - June 12

SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The government of the northeastern city of Shenyang denied it has loosened policies restricting housing purchases.

- Some Beijing property companies have given discounts so as to encourage their staff members to buy houses amid increasing signs that China’s property market is heading for a slowdown after a decade of rapid expansion.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will promote the development of 5G wireless technologies, said Liu Lihua, the vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- An official clampdown on excessive pricing of initial public offerings has drastically cut the commission income of stock brokerages.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese policymakers need a stronger sense of responsibility and urgency to achieve this year’s economic growth target as downward pressure will likely remain heavy for the rest of the year, the newspaper said in an editorial.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- In a signal that the government is improving its monetary policy management, the People’s Bank of China used the word of “precise” adjustment for the first time in a policy report published on Wednesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)