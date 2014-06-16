PRESS DIGEST -China - June 16

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s Securities Regulatory Commission has met with government departments and finance industry bodies to discuss corruption. It stressed that firms cannot be focused solely on business, but are also responsible for catching dishonest behaviour.

- Wu Jinglian, senior research fellow for the State Council Development Research Centre, said he favoured targeted monetary easing but that wider monetary expansion was not feasible.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai’s stock exchange plans to compensate investors in Hareon Solar Technology after it made a mistake with the stock’s ex-dividend last week which affected the company’s share price and subsequently stock market trading.

CHINA DAILY

- More than two hundred Chinese business leaders will accompany Premier Li Keqiang on his visit to Britain this week. The trip is expected to yield more than $30 billion in signed deals between China and Britain.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Local ordinary people are helping authorities with their anti-terrorist efforts after recent violence in Xinjiang, helping to create an “impregnable fortress” against future attacks.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)