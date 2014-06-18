FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-China - June 18
June 18, 2014

PRESS DIGEST-China - June 18

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s banks should first report to regulators before issuing any asset-based securities (ABS) products, said a central bank spokesman at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The Chinese provinces of Shanxi, Hunan and Henan as well as the metropolis of Chongqing have opened hundreds of investment projects to private investors, with the total amount hitting 950 billion yuan ($153 billion).

CHINA DAILY

- Close to 10 percent of China’s population is now over 65 years old, according to the country’s Ministry of Civil Affairs. Around one-third of China’s near-1.4 billion people are estimated to be over 60 years old by 2050.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Work has begun on the world’s largest Walt Disney Co retail store, coming up in China’s eastern metropolis of Shanghai. The store will have 1,000 sq m of retail space and an outdoor plaza.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

$1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

