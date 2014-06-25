FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- China - June 25
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- China - June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China said it would support the integrated circuit industry and the aim was to increase the sales revenue of the industry to 350 billion yuan ($56.2 billion) by 2015.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Beijing Enlight Media Co and Huayi Brothers Media Corp said they plan to issue 2.8 billion yuan and 2.5 billion yuan ($451 million and $402.6 million) respectively via private placement offerings.

CHINA DAILY

- China has make clear it does not make trouble with its neighbours but is not afraid to take action if others create them, it said in a commentary.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Government officials should avoid corruption and illegal possession and must do real work, said a commentary of the newspaper.

- China security policy should focus on retail investors’ benefits, the newspaper said in a commentary in its overseas edition.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.