PRESS DIGEST- China - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China said it would support the integrated circuit industry and the aim was to increase the sales revenue of the industry to 350 billion yuan ($56.2 billion) by 2015.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Beijing Enlight Media Co and Huayi Brothers Media Corp said they plan to issue 2.8 billion yuan and 2.5 billion yuan ($451 million and $402.6 million) respectively via private placement offerings.

CHINA DAILY

- China has make clear it does not make trouble with its neighbours but is not afraid to take action if others create them, it said in a commentary.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Government officials should avoid corruption and illegal possession and must do real work, said a commentary of the newspaper.

- China security policy should focus on retail investors’ benefits, the newspaper said in a commentary in its overseas edition.

