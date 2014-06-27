FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST -China - June 27
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST -China - June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Western Securities Co. Ltd said it plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($805.28 million) from private share placements to increase the company’s working capital for expansion.

- China Development Bank Corp will establish a housing finance department to support renovation of old and dilapidated housing. The plan was approved by China Banking Regulatory Commission.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China Telecom plans to sell 100 million mid-and high-end 4G phones to consumers in 2014 after getting licenses for its FDD-LTE technology from the government, the country’s No. 3 telecom provider said. China Telecom has 180 million users.

CHINA DAILY

- Low-cost carriers are set to take off in China as more companies look to cash in on rising passenger numbers to offset rising costs and low profit margins. Budget airlines, which currently account for only 5 percent of the aviation market in China, are expected to post strong growth in the next few years, said an executive from Boeing commercial airplanes.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.