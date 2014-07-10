PRESS DIGEST-China - July 10

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

Qianhai, the special economic zone in China’s southern city of Shenzhen, plans to publish new rules that will expedite investment by Hong Kong companies and accelerate financial cooperation between the two neighbouring cities.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

China has vowed to improve insurance services to stimulate innovation in social governance, the State Council said in a statement on Wednesday. Competent insurers are encouraged to roll out commercial pension and health care plans, invest in the pension sector, participate in the integration of the health sector and develop new products. Insurance will be incorporated into the disaster prevention system and funds will be encouraged to invest in urbanization, infrastructure and residential renovations.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- A residential land parcel in downtown Shanghai was sold at a record price of nearly 60,000 yuan per square metre, making it the most expensive plot sold in the country so far this year. The 6.885-square metre plot was acquired by a subsidiary of Lai Fung Holdings Ltd, which is the property and investment arm of the Lai Sun Group.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China’s chief climate official, Xie Zhenhua, said the nation should not be subject to the same rules for greenhouse gas emissions as the U.S. and other developed countries, and that Beijing will oppose attempts to impose them on China at next year’s world climate conference.

CHINA DAILY

- Bank of China on Wednesday denied helping to launder money for people planning to emigrate by ignoring the annual cap on foreign exchange for individuals. According to a report by broadcaster CCTV, the country’s largest foreign exchange bank has frequently allowed wealthy customers to transfer as much money as they want overseas.

