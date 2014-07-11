FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-China - July 11
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
The quiet exit of top Taser product
July 11, 2014 / 1:49 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - July 11

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The newspaper expected that a total of 30 cities could ease property rules on house buying this year, with rumours that Jinan, Xiamen have already eased policy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co said it plans to merge with its parent company JAC Group.

SECURITY TIMES

- The yearly demand for environment investment in China is likely to be 2 trillion yuan ($322.46 billion) in the coming years, said Ma Jun, chief economist of People’s Bank of China.

CHINA DAILY

- The effect of the second-child policy is limited and the policy is less likely to be further loosened in a short period of time, said experts at a news briefing held by the National Health and Family Planning Commission on Thursday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Guo Meimei, who caused national outrage in 2011 after flaunting her expensive handbags and sports cars on the Internet, has been detained for betting on 2014 World Cup matches, Beijing policy said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

