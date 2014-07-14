FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - July 14
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 14, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - July 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New local-currency loans extended by Chinese banks are expected to reach around 10 trillion yuan this year, up from 8.89 trillion yuan in 2013, as the government takes measures to boost China’s slowing economic growth, analysts forecast.

- Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent, while speaking at a global asset management conference in eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, said he is still optimistic about the prospects of China’s economy despite the recent slowdown in its growth.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s property market will not crash but is in a normal corrective period after a decade of rapid growth, said Qin Hong, head of the policy research institute at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

CHINA DAILY

- The luxury vehicle sector in China continued to expand in the first half of the year despite worries about a drop in sales due to the government’s frugality campaign.

- Police nationwide have arrested 108 Internet football gamblers and confiscated 18 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) in illegal assets during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Ministry of Public Security said.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership with Greece in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. Xi stopped off in Greece on his way to South America, the second high-level visit to the southern European country in a month. ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese Yuan)

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.