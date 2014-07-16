PRESS DIGEST-China - July 16

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) is in touch with underwriters about a listing, but there is little potential for it to do so on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this year, sources told the newspaper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Thirty percent of vehicles purchased by delivery companies in Shanghai will have to be environmentally friendly, a new regulation stipulates.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Ping An Bank said it would raise 20 billion yuan ($4.83 billion) via preferred shares and 10 billion yuan through a private placement.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2075 yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)