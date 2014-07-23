FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - July 23
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The risk of credit default may increase significantly as the number of bonds due to mature rises, along with the pressure of high yields and a slowdown in economic growth, the newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese consumers in Shanghai will be entitled to a no-questions-asked refund for products bought online, according to a new local law approved by the Shanghai People’s Congress. China’s e-commerce sector has been booming, creating the need for greater consumer protection online.

CHINA DAILY

- In the wake of typhoon Rammasun, the strongest typhoon to hit southern China in four decades, 800,000 people have been resettled and 240,000 are in urgent need of basic necessities, local authorities told the paper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.