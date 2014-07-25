FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-China - July 25
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2014 / 2:07 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) told banks on Thursday to properly set loan terms for small and micro enterprises in order to avoid a mismatch between loan term and operating cycle. The commission also asked lenders to diversify loan products to better meet financing needs of companies and reduce their repayment burdens.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Agricultural Bank of China, the country’s third-largest lender, will start offering interest rate discounts for first-home mortgages next month in Shanghai. The bank will offer discounts of 5 percent from the benchmark lending rate for customers with sound credit history, the bank said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The China Banking Regulatory Commission rolled out specific measures on Thursday asking financial institutions to facilitate loan renewals for eligible small and micro enterprise without limited frequency.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Shanghai Audit Office reported that 3.09 billion yuan ($498.8 million) from 67 government-invested or dominated projects was misappropriated in 2013, while about 24 projects had cost overruns on unauthorised changes on project construction or deviation from original pricing plan.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China should take the Sino-Japanese War of 1894 as a lesson and be alert to the challenges presented by hegemonism and power politics, the paper said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.